Man charged with murder following death investigation at Keystone Heights home

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing charges including murder following a death investigation Tuesday night at a home in Keystone Heights, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said William Frederick Burroughs is also facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Deputies responded to the home on Auburn Avenue at 8:35 p.m., investigators said, after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend, Burroughs, was attacking her.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds, a man who had been stabbed in his back and Burroughs’ girlfriend, whom he assaulted. The Sheriff’s Office said both stabbing victims were transported to hospitals, and the other woman died at the scene.

“During the attack, the male and now deceased female victim attempted to intervene and protect the original victim from her boyfriend, William Burroughs,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

In its news release, the Sheriff’s Office wrote that if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233, or the Quigley House 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at 904-284-0061.