(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Deadly crash on I-295 near Alta Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person is dead following an apparent single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 295.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on I-295 near Alta Drive resulting in a fatality.

One lane was blocked and traffic was slowed in the area.

No other details were immediately available.