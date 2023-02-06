Florida firefighter who died in surfing accident donates organs in last selfless act

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County firefighter and paramedic died Saturday after he became unresponsive while surfing at New Smyrna Beach earlier in the week and ended up in the ICU.

The family of Ethan Wilson, 33, said he donated his organs in a final act of lifesaving generosity toward others, according to News4JAX’s sister station WKMG.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue reported he was pulled from the water near the New Smyrna Beach jetty on Wednesday following a surfing accident. He died Saturday, surrounded by loved ones, according to the city of Ormond Beach.

Wilson leaves behind a wife, Ashley, and an infant son.

“In respect of Ethan’s wishes, he will be taken to surgery today to recover his organs to donate to people in need. In true Ethan fashion, his last act as a physical person of this world will be an act of generosity. The hospital staff has already matched some recipients and Ethan will give those recipients the ability to live a full and healthy life,” Ashley Wilson said in a statement on Facebook.

In addition to serving as an Ormond Beach firefighter, Ethan worked for us @VolusiaSheriff in our 911 Communications Center. Please join me in sending condolences to his family who have to carry on in his memory. The funds raised here will support them:https://t.co/LEOYHIGGDc — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) February 5, 2023

Ethan worked as a firefighter and paramedic with the Ormond Beach Fire Department. The city issued the following statement on Sunday.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson, a dedicated member of the Ormond Beach Fire Department, loving father and husband, and friend to all who knew him. Ethan was found unresponsive in the surf at New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday and passed Saturday surrounded by family, friends, and his fellow firefighters from all over Volusia County. Ethan proudly served our community with bravery and commitment for many years, always putting the safety and well-being of others before his own. His passing is a tremendous loss for our department, as well as for the entire Ormond Beach community. He will be deeply missed, and his selfless spirit will live on in the lives he touched. On behalf of the City of Ormond Beach, we extend our deepest condolences to Ethan’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters. We will always remember and honor his sacrifices and his unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community. Jenn Elston, APIO, City of Ormond Beach

An online fundraiser has received nearly $100,000 in donations as of Monday.