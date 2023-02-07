66º

Amtrak passengers say train stalled in Bryceville hasn’t moved for hours

Staff, News4JAX

Photo from Sky 4 over stalled Amtrak train in Bryceville. (News4JAX.com)

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. – Two passengers aboard an Amtrak train that stalled in Bryceville tell News4JAX they’ve been waiting hours to get moving again.

Rochelle Kaiserman said she and her husband boarded the auto train in Virginia at 7 p.m. on Monday night and that they were due to arrive in Sanford, Florida, at 10 a.m. The train stalled about 15 miles north of Jacksonville.

Once the train is moving again, it’s supposed to make a stop at the Jacksonville Amtrak station, but it’s unclear when that might happen.

News4JAX has requested additional information from Amtrak.

