Here’s what experts say you should buy during February

With Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day almost here, Consumer Reports says you can expect sales on some of its tested and recommended products -- items like mattresses, smartphones, and tablets.

Smartphones

If you’ve been putting off getting a new smartphone to replace your busted-up old one, the month of February might be the best time to do it.

“Samsung is going to be revealing its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S23, at the beginning of this month. Whenever any new phone hits the market, we often see those previous models start to go on sale, and you’ll see lots of trade-on specials across all the major carriers,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Tablets

If you want a larger screen, look no further than a deal on a new tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite aced Consumer Reports’ tests and is as low as $299 at Amazon (Orig. Price $349.99).

Printers

Tired of having to troubleshoot your old printer? This month might be the time to get a new one.

The Epson EcoTank (ET-2800) is as low as $229.99 at Amazon, and Office Depot (Orig. Price $268.94 - $279.99). The inkjet printer has very inexpensive printing costs and the tanks hold plenty of refillable ink -- meaning you’ll spend less on printing year after year.

Presidents’ Day sales

Towards the end of the month, Gordon says you’ll want to look for Presidents’ Day sales events on big-ticket items like dishwashers and mattresses.

“You should never pay full price for a mattress, so if you’re in the market for one right now, wait until the end of the month. That’s when all of the major brands are going to have their best discounts,” Gordon said.

The Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress is a Consumer Reports top-rated innerspring and a queen-sized is as low as $1,899 at Helix Sleep (Orig. $2,374).

Consumer Reports says based on its tests, the mattresses’ durability is top-notch, meaning after eight years of simulated use, there are no noticeable changes in support and only minor changes in firmness.

Other February deals

Gordon says it’s a great time to stock up on winter items like space heaters as they often go on sale in February as retailers prepare to bring out their wares for spring.

CONSUMER REPORTS: Best Space Heaters of 2023

You can also expect deals and discounts on cameras and cell phone services – so keep an eye out all month.