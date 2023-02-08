1 dead after shooting at Youngerman Circle motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead following an early-morning shooting on the city’s Westside.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired near the Super 8 by Wyndham Jacksonville hotel on Youngerman Circle East around 5:30 a.m. and blood and a shell casing were found at the scene.

Around the same time, a man showed up at Orange Park Medical Center where he died, JSO said. Surveillance video shows a woman driving a Black Dodge Charger to the hospital and dropping the man off.

JSO said it’s not clear what led to the shooting.

JSO also said it’s not clear if Wednesday’s shooting is related to other recent shootings in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO.