Georgia Supreme Court ruling could be final blow for Spaceport Camden plans

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – A major setback for the proposed Spaceport Camden happened on Tuesday.

This was after the Georgia Supreme Court upheld election results from last year in which voters overwhelmingly rejected the project.

The commissioners are the ones who tried to have the results of the election declared invalid.

In a statement released after the ruling came down, the commission said Spaceport’s future is still up to the board.

Tuesday’s ruling from the Georgia Supreme Court could be the final blow to Camden County commissioners’ plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets.

The commissioners argued that the state’s constitution does not give residents the right to veto decisions over county governments. In its 47-page ruling, the court disagreed.

The county released a statement saying the decision was discouraging to hear.

The statement read, “...the Camden County Board of Commissioners respects the difficult decision made by the Justices of the Georgia Supreme Court. Clearly, given the complexity of this decision on Home Rule and how it will impact local governments moving forward, this will be a matter that the General Assembly will need to address quickly to preserve the representative democracy we have in this great state.”

The commissioners have tried for more than a decade and spent roughly $11 million to make the spaceport a reality in the small coastal Georgia county.

They argued the project would boost tourism, bring jobs, and catapult the county’s scientific and technological profile.

Critics, including the National Park Service, argued rockets exploding shortly after launch could pose a major threat to Little Cumberland Island and neighboring Cumberland Island. However, the commissioners said last year a study showed there wouldn’t be a threat.

Some groups are praising the court’s ruling, including the environmental non-profit, One Hundred Miles, which said “this is victory for and by the people.”

The Camden County Commission said it would discuss Spaceport Camden at a later meeting.