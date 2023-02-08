Man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man awaiting trial on drug charges, including trafficking in fentanyl, is now also charged with manslaughter in an overdose death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Marcellus Swangin, 19, was arrested in October and found to be in possession of 71 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine and 10 oxycodone pills, according to the arrest report.

In the arrest report, JSO narcotics detectives say Swangin sold fentanyl and oxycodone to a man in August, and the man was found dead by his mother less than two hours later. The medical examiner ruled the death an overdose. The man’s phone was seized as evidence, and police said they found a series of texts between him and Swangin about meeting for a drug transaction. That conversation was less than two hours before the man was found dead, the report shows.

JSO and the state attorney’s office have been aggressively going after suspected dealers in overdose deaths since 2018. Prosecutors have filed manslaughter charges in 50 cases, and so far, have obtained 26 convictions, with sentences ranging from five to 15 years.