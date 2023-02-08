Possible St. Augustine car burglary suspect crashes into FPL power station during chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A car driven by a possible burglary suspect crashed into a power station Wednesday morning in St. Augustine, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO).

SJCSO said it responded to a call to help the St. Augustine Police Department with possible vehicle burglaries in progress.

When deputies arrived, two cars took off and one eventually crashed into a Florida Power & Light power substation after it didn’t make the turn at the intersection of State Road 16 and Lewis Speedway.

The crash temporarily knocked out power to thousands of customers in St. Johns County.

No other details bout the incident were immediately available.

It wasn’t clear if the suspects were arrested.