Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

A stabbing was reported at a home in Keystone Heights on Thursday.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.

Deputies declined to say if the victim was a man or a woman.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to deputies, the victim knew the man who stabbed them, but deputies would not say how.

Deputies said the suspect has not been caught yet and a motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.