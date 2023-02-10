Positively JAX: ‘Night to Shine’ in Jacksonville gives people with special needs a prom to remember

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Friday night was a night to remember for more than 1,000 people with special needs who were crowned Kings and Queens at the 9th Annual Night to Shine Prom, which was held at a new location: the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and brings more than a thousand people with special needs together to celebrate a night to remember.

This year, it was back in person, after two years of modified events due to the pandemic. Last year it was a drive-through event and virtual program.

Some of the activities included a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner and a crowning ceremony where every guest gets a crown or tiara.

Night to Shine celebrates those with special needs. (Arriell Drayton/WJXT)

Night to Shine is made possible by volunteers, donations and churches around the area.

River City Live’s very own Jana Angel and Rance Adams were hosts on the red carpet.

River City Live's Jana Angel and Rance Adams were the Red Carpet hosts for Night to Shine. (Arriell Drayton/WJXT)

“This one night is an incredible moment when Faith, Hope and Love will be shared -- a night when Queens and Kings will be celebrated and know their worth, value, and significance through the love of Christ,” Tim Tebow said.

Rachel, a volunteer for the event, said she’s been participating for four years.

“I went out Saturday night for dinner. I randomly ran into a girl. We started talking and hit it off, and come to find out she’s a participant here. So I’ve been doing it for four years, and I’m super excited to find her tonight,” she said.

Night to Shine also had a pilot program this year offering a sensory-friendly event at Redeemer Church in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Guests were welcomed and celebrated at the Sensory Night to Shine by more than 100 volunteers.