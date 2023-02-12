Expert gives advice on how to deal with grief on Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is no big deal to some people, but to others, it’s a grand holiday to shower that special someone with romance and gifts.

However, for the people who’ve lost that special person, like a spouse or partner, the holiday can bring unbearable sadness, pain and loneliness.

Dr. Christine Cauffield, a clinical psychologist, and the CEO of LSF Health Systems says it’s important to acknowledge those emotions.

“I think the first thing that you need to do if you’re in that situation is to give yourself time to grieve,” said Dr. Cauffield.

She recommends for anyone who is dealing with the loss of a partner spend the holiday with people who were close to that person.

“There may be loved ones in your circle that were very close to the loved one that you lost. Let them know they’re not alone and you can get through it together,” she said.

According to a Psychiatric Times report, 40% of grievers meet the criteria for major depression one month after their loss and 24% still meet the criteria after two months.

Some individuals even turn to substance abuse to self-medicate and numb the pain.

“It is really OK not to be OK. And I think by reaching out to a trusted friend, neighbor, loved one, they will understand that you are struggling, and they will appreciate the opportunity to give the gift of love to you,” said Dr. Cauffield.

Giving the gift of love to those dealing with loss can go a long way.