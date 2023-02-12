While their husbands were gone on USS The Sullivans, these two wives formed a strong virtual bond

Over the last two years, USS The Sullivans helped form an unexpected friendship between Stephanie Vanmeter (left) and Mikayla Sarratori (right).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of sailors are back at Naval Station Mayport with their families after USS The Sullivans most recent four-month deployment. Missions included seizing illegal weapons while visiting 21 different countries.

“It is a lot of mental resiliency throughout their crew. We build resiliency doing hard things, and this crew works together as a team, as a family,” said Cpt. James Diefenderfer.

The ship has been on three different tours over the last two years

No matter how long they’ve been gone these reunions between sailors and their families can bring tears to your eyes.

But over the last two years, USS The Sullivans unknowingly formed an unexpected friendship between Stephanie Vanmeter and Mikayla Sarratori.

Both of their husbands were on all three deployments. The times apart were difficult.

“That was rough for all of us. We were not expecting it,” Vanmeter said.

“When he left the last time, she was really tiny, and really didn’t move and do anything. Now she has a personality, she is interacting,” Sarratori said.

These two became close thanks to a virtual support group.

They even gave birth to their daughters around the same time during the second deployment. On Sunday, they met each other in person for the first time and welcomed their husbands home.

“It is nice to have somebody that has gone through every step of the way, the same experience,” Sarratori said.

It was a moment they all desperately waited for.

Chief Petty Officer Ezekiel Vanmeter says it is surreal.

“It is definitely a blessing having the support from back home. It helps me get through every day,” Ezekiel Vanmeter said.

“We make sure we send each other letters, it emails as much as we can. That keeps that bond we have children and we make sure that we talk about the children and ask about each other,” Stephanie Vanmeter said.

And now being able to actually see each other in person. Not taking these precious moments and time for granted.

The sailors first left Mayport in October to start their mission.

Within the last two years, The USS Sullivans traveled more than 29,000 nautical miles, visiting countries including Portugal, Greece, Israel, Oman and Spain.

A part of their deployment involved providing maritime security and stability in the Middle East.

During a big mission, sailors intercepted more than 70 tons of ammonium perchlorate, which is used to make rockets and missiles, in the Gulf of Oman.

USS The Sullivans also helped seize and dispose of more than 2,000 assault rifles and other illegal weapons that were going through international waters on a route from Iran to Yemen.