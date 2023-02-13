AAA: Florida gas prices drop 19 cents per gallon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week, dropping a total of 19 cents per gallon.

During the past week, the state average dropped 10 cents.

Florida drivers are now paying an average price of $3.40 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in a little more than three weeks.

“The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks.”

The cheapest gas in the Jacksonville area is at the Gate gas station on Blanding in Orange Park for $2.99, according to Gas Buddy.

The second cheapest is Murphy Express on Beach Boulevard for $3.11, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy relies on drivers to report the prices, so these prices may differ.

Oil prices rebounded last week on news that Russia plans to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, and OPEC has announced no plans to offset the loss.

On Friday, the U.S. price for oil settled at $79.72 per barrel. The highest price in two weeks.