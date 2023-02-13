Former Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne announces retirement after Chiefs Super Bowl win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chad Henne is going out on top.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs backup announced his retirement following his team’s Sunday win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne, 37, played five seasons in Jacksonville and started a total of 22 games, including 13 games in 2013. He had a 5-17 record as a starter during his time with the Jaguars.

The last four seasons of his 15-year career were spent in Kansas City where he backed up two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes. He won two Super Bowl rings during his time with the Chiefs.

While Henne didn’t play much in Kansas City, he play a key role when he stepped in for an injured Mahomes in both the 2019 Super Bowl run and again in 2022.

The Michigan graduate led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive during a divisional-round playoff win over the Jaguars.

In total, Henne played in a total of 78 NFL games after being drafted in 2008 by the Miami Dolphins and had a record of 18-36 while throwing for more than 13,000 yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

According to Sportrac.com, he made more than $38.6 million over his career.