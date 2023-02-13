Hurricane Nicole FEMA support application deadline ends Monday

Monday is the last day to apply for assistance if you were affected by Hurricane Nicole.

FEMA assistance applies only to select Florida counties. Only three counties in our area are eligible to apply: Flagler, St. Johns, and Putnam Counties.

For many, insurance may cover damage and loss. That is not the same as FEMA assistance. FEMA funding covers basic needs for those who don’t have insurance or lack adequate insurance to cover basic necessities after suffering damage and loss from a disaster like Hurricane Nicole.

How to Apply

If you have damage from the storm there are four different ways to submit your application.

You can apply online at Home | disasterassistance.gov

You can also download the FEMA app or call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362.

You can also visit a local disaster recovery center.

Nicole’s local impacts

Hurricane Nicole washed away dunes in St. Johns County, leaving homes and condos even more vulnerable than they already were.

FEMA is offering to help pay for emergency sand replacement to help shore up dunes along the beach in St. John’s County.

The goal is to have the dunes repaired before the next hurricane season.

Soon there’s expected to be more money available from the state to help local governments recover following Hurricanes Nicole and Ian.

Last week the state senate and house approved a $650,000,000 cash infusion to the “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund. “Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.