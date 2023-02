JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Tuesday morning at Kenworth of Jacksonville, Inc., a local heavy duty truck dealership.

Press the play button above to watch live.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner.

The topic of the news conference was not immediately released.

The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.