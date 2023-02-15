Public invited to weigh in on proposed titanium dioxide mine in area near Okefenokee Swamp

FILE - The sun sets on the lily pads and floating vegetation in the Chesser Prairie inside the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on March 30, 2022, in Folkston, Ga. A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and it's federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

The public can now weigh in on a proposed mine in the Okefenokee Swamp.

Twin Pines Minerals of Birmingham, Alabama, has spent the past two years seeking government permits to mine titanium dioxide in the area.

It would be on land about three miles from the southeastern boundary of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on the Georgia-Florida border.

Scientists have warned that mining near the Okefenokee’s bowl-like rim could damage the swamp’s ability to hold water.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, has fought the proposed mine outside the Okefenokee since he took office last year.

The public may submit written comments concerning the draft MLUP. Persons wishing to comment on the draft MLUP are required to submit their comment, in writing, to the division or via email to twinpines.comment@dnr.ga.gov. Comments must be received by the Division no later than 60 days after the date on which this notice is first published online. The Division, in making its final decision to approve the MLUP, will review all comments received on or prior to that date.