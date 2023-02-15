Wednesday Job Fair to hire hundreds in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE,Fla. – Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Jacksonville JobLink job fair Wednesday, Feb. 15.

JobLink is holding its annual Job Fair Wednesday as top area companies offer on-the-spot interviews. Jobs available at the job fair include customer service, labor and construction, logistics, driving, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education and more.

The event happens from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Baymeadows, 9300 West Baymeadows Rd., Jacksonville.

Employers that will be at the event include Amazon, Brooks Rehabilitation, Duval Sheriff Duval Schools, GATE Petroleum, First Command and many more.

To see more info and to pre-register for the event, visit http://floridajoblink.com