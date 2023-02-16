Another arrest made in connection to Jacksonville teen’s hit-and-run death

News4JAX on Thursday learned of another arrest in connection with the 2021 hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Michael “Prince” Walton.

Previously, News4JAX reported the arrest of Horace Jackson, 33, and now, investigators say Jackson’s girlfriend, Carmalisha Shealy, is also facing charges.

Walton’s family says he was headed to take the ACT at Riverside High School when his car was struck.

According to the arrest warrant, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard service road when Jackson ran a red light and hit Walton’s vehicle.

Jackson left the scene before police arrived, and Walton was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

News4JAX obtained an arrest warrant and report that states that Shealy was arrested for making a false report to law enforcement.

Detectives say in the report that Shealy initially told them that she was stopped at a red light and robbed at gunpoint by “two homeless guys.”

She then reportedly told detectives her boyfriend, Jackson, drove her car the morning of the crash, and that he told her to call the police and report her car stolen.

After obtaining a warrant for the car, investigators said, DNA was collected and showed that Jackson’s DNA was found on the driver’s side airbags, along with his wallet being found on the passenger side floor.

The arrest warrant also reveals that Jackson’s license was revoked in 2013 and never reinstated.

Jackson is currently in custody in Clay County on unrelated charges and will be transferred to Duval County once he’s prosecuted on those charges in Clay.