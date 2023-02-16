Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash says he was involved in another hit-and-run 18 months ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 56-year-old man who died after a Wednesday night hit-and-run crash in the Royal Terrace neighborhood was involved in another hit-and-run crash a year and a half ago in the same area, according to his family.

According to police, two pedestrians were hit when a car was traveling north on Avenue B near the intersection of West 45th Street.

After being hit by the vehicle, Curry was thrown into the southbound lanes and struck by another vehicle. He died from his injuries. The other man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives said the car traveling north left the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle stayed.

Neighbors said the incident was concerning because it’s a heavily traveled road and a lot of driver speed.

Curry’s family told New4JAX that he was the hit-and-run crash from 18 months ago left Curry in a wheelchair.

“He was sitting down on the ground and the car ran him over and this was intentional. It wasn’t an accident. From my knowledge that guy wasn’t found,” a family member said.

Family members left a message for the person responsible for Curry’s death.

“Please come forward. Turn yourself in. Just don’t do this because you left a family hurting really bad. You took someone who was really special to use away,” the family member said.

Investigators said they are looking for a black car that is damaged on the left front side.

News4JAX records show there were 48 reported hit-and-run deaths in Duval County from 2018 to 2022 with only five arrests made.

If you have information regarding this incident, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.