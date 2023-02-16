1 dead after 2 pedestrians struck in roadway on Avenue B

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died after being struck twice by a car Wednesday night on Avenue B near the intersection of West 45th Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two pedestrians — both men — were in the road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said one victim was knocked into a southbound lane and that person was hit by a car traveling south. That man died from his injuries, and that driver stayed at the scene.

The other pedestrian, police said, was hospitalized with serious injuries.