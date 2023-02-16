76º

JSO: Man in his 60s shot and killed in Biltmore neighborhood

Brie Isom, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday in the Biltmore neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was in his 60s, was found with a gunshot wound on Amazon Avenue, which is near the intersection of New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

