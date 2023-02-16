73º

Popular Baymeadows dog park closing at end of February

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Dog Wood Park (ALLISON PYNCKEL, ALLISON PYNCKEL/ Dog Wood Park Facebook)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dog Wood Park located on Salisbury Road announced Thursday that it is closing by the end of February.

In a Facebook post, officials said the decision was hard to make but had to be made because of “major issues with the land and building.” Those issues, according to the post, were troubling to address without putting people and pets at risk.

Officials expressed disappointment but found comfort in knowing that there are other parks in Jacksonville where people can take their four-legged friends to have fun.

“It will be business as usual” until Feb. 26, then the park will officially close on Feb. 27.

If you have a park membership, you will receive a refund check for the remaining time on your membership. The checks will be mailed on Feb. 28.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to everyone who made us smile and allowed us to be a part of your pet’s life story,” the post said.

