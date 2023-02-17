Amber Alert for 8-month-old canceled, but father still sought by authorities

Investigators said the father, Terry Aries Levy, left on foot in the area of Stoneyhill Way in Jacksonville around 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night asked for an 8-month-old girl, who was believed to be in the company of her father.

Investigators said the father, Terry Aries Levy, left on foot in the area of Stoneyhill Way in Jacksonville around 4 p.m. They said it’s believed he caught a ride to Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Because the child is no longer sought, her identity has been removed from this story. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said that just after 8:30 p.m., investigators said they received a tip that the child was on Shelton Street in Jacksonville, where she was found safely.

As of 10:20 p.m., Cook said, police were still working to find Levy.

“Terry is a career offender,” the sheriff said. “He is has a violent criminal history. And if anybody knows where Terry is pleased to not confront him, please call 911 immediately so that we can get him into custody.”

Levy was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.