JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday night after being struck by an SUV on Philips Highway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. near Emerson Street. A woman driving southbound, he said, did not see the pedestrian, and the man was struck.

The driver stopped at the scene, and Mana said she was cooperating with authorities.

The age of the man who died was not released.