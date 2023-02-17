Suspected illegal gambling room shut down on Emerson Street, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday night, Jacksonville police said they responded to a call about an armed robbery at a business on Emerson Street, and while responding officers said they didn’t find evidence that such an incident occurred, investigators did say they found what the believe to be an illegal gambling room.

Investigators said approximately 20 people were inside and they were asked to standby while the officers cleared the building. Police determined a call made to 911 was a hoax, but while officers were still inside the shop, they reportedly discovered gaming machines and computer monitors believed to have been used for gambling.

“When you walk in, there was a room that looked like a smoke shop, however, there was a wall and there was more stuff behind it,” explained property manager Stacey Hovey.

She explained that the business, which was called “Smoking Aces,” had been there for less than a year. She said when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office vice unit took over the investigation and explained what officers discovered inside, she and the property owner immediately evicted the business from the property.

“Under the presumption that they were opening a smoke shop, we were unaware of the game room,” Hovey said.

Adult gaming rooms, commonly referred to as internet cafes, are illegal in Jacksonville.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested on gambling charges. News4JAX has requested additional information from the Sheriff’s Office.