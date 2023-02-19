Florida weighs ‘classical and Christian’ alternative to SAT college entrance exam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida is considering a new alternative to the SAT college entrance exam which is offered by the College Board.

The State’s Department of Education met with the founder of the Classical Learning Test which is used primarily by private schools and home-schooling families.

Taking the SAT may become a thing of the past for Florida high school students.

State leaders are considering the Classic Learning Test (CLT) as an alternative option.

The CLT is a standardized test developed by the Classic Learning Initiative centered around using Socratic methods to teach traditional Western literature.

Jeremy Tate founded the exam in 2015. The CLT is offered to grades 11 and 12. CLT 10 is a college preparatory exam offered to grades 9 and 10. CLT 8 is a high school readiness exam offered to grades 7 and 8.

One of the board members of the Classic Learning Initiative, Chad Pecknold, referred to the exam in a tweet as “an alternative to the College Board that orients people to the perennial truths of the great classical and Christian tradition.”

Henry Mack who serves as the Chancellor at the Florida Department of Education tweeted, “Not only do we need to build anew by returning to the foundations of our democracy, but CLT also offers the opportunity for all our colleges & universities to rightsize their priorities.”

The suggestion comes just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed re-evaluating the state’s relationship with the College Board which administers advanced placement courses and the SAT.

“College credit, yes. Having that available for everyone, absolutely. Does it have to be done by the college board or can we utilize some of these other providers, who I think have strong track records. I do not think anyone should be concerned about somehow our high school students not having the opportunity for that. They absolutely will and it’s just a matter of. What is the best way to do it,” DeSantis said.

Gov. DeSantis has not yet confirmed if the Classic Learning Test will replace the College Board’s SAT.