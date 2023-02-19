Large police presence at Orange Park Mall because of juvenile disturbances

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to pick up their children Saturday night from the Orange Park Mall, which closed at 8 p.m.

According to a social media post a little before 8:30 p.m., there is a large law enforcement presence at the mall because of “large groups of juveniles causing disturbances.”

No further details were provided.

News4JAX reported on a similar situation in September 2022 at the AMC Theatre. At that time, deputies temporarily closed the mall until the teens were cleared.