Scene picture of crash on Butler Boulevard near Bonneval Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is working on a deadly crash Saturday night on Butler Boulevard near Bonneval Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Recuse Department said crews were responding to the incident with multiple injuries just before 7:45 p.m.

The FHP website reports at least one fatality.

Expect delays in the area.

News4JAX will bring more information as it becomes available.