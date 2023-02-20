🔒 Play Presidents Day pick’em bracket

Presidents Day, officially Washington's Birthday, is a holiday in the United States celebrated on the third Monday of February to honor all persons who served in the office of president of the United States.

Happy Presidents Day, News4JAX Insiders!

If you have the day off, we hope you’re enjoying it. Reply and tell us how you celebrated our nation’s leaders. If you have to work, we hope it goes by fast!

We wanted to have a little fun and competition to honor those who have served as commander-in-chief. We picked 16 presidents; from our Founding Fathers to some of the big names in the 20th century and some of the more recent names in office.

We seeded all 16 based on their 2021 C-SPAN Presidential Historians Survey rank.

The bracket opens at 8 a.m. It has four rounds that each last three hours. Even if your pick doesn’t advance, you can keep choosing your favorite from the ones that are left until we crown a favorite.