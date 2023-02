This is the car where police found the victim. The car was found crashed on Cesery Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a car that crashed on Cesery Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said the man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

JSO is expected to do a media briefing on this incident.

We will update this story with more information once it’s available.