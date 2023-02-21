Man found shot to death in Jacksonville’s Lakewood neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to make an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday night in the Lakewood neighborhood.

According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were sent to Pine View Circle just after 7 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, who had been shot multiple times.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded and determined the man had died from his injuries. Witnesses told police a black sedan was seen leaving the area traveling at a high speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.