Penalty phase begins as prosecutors seek death for man who raped, killed 25-year-old vet tech in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors will once again seek the death penalty for the man who raped, stabbed and strangled 25-year-old Andrea Boyer before beating her to death with a fire extinguisher.

The penalty phase for Michael Renard Jackson begins Tuesday.

A jury in 2010 took just 20 minutes to recommend death for Jackson, but the vote was 9-3. This time, the jury recommendation would have to be unanimous.

On Saturday, jurors convicted Jackson in his retrial in Boyer’s murder. She was found dead in January 2007 at the Wells Road veterinary clinic where she worked.

DNA collected from a rape kit done on Boyer’s body matched Jackson, who had been previously convicted of rape and burglary in the mid-1980s and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was released early and was not out for long before Boyer was killed.

Andrea Boyer (Provided by State Attorney's Office)

Jackson showed no emotion when he heard, for a second time, that he had been convicted of Boyer’s rape and murder.

Jackson was originally convicted and sentenced to death in 2010. But the Florida Supreme Court threw out that verdict after finding Clay County deputies made prejudicial comments on the stand.

The retrial in Boyer’s murder saw years of delays because of the pandemic and a fight over DNA evidence found on the suspected murder weapon, a fire extinguisher.

Over the weekend, Boyer’s sister was there to see the guilty verdict handed down for a second time.

Amber Cochlin, sister of Andrea Boyer, speaks after the verdict is read in court. (WJXT)

“Our family has shed many tears through the years, missing her birthday, holidays and hearing her beautiful voice,” Boyer’s sister, Amber Cochlin, said. “Finally, we can breathe and say justice has been served and my dad can rest in peace.”

Boyer’s father, who testified during the penalty phase in the first trial, died Monday morning.

He spent the second trial clinging to life in an ICU in Washington State as he battled cancer and kidney failure. Cochlin said she believes he held on long enough to finally see justice served for his daughter.