Jaguars season ticket holders: Did your 2023 prices skyrocket? Let us know.

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson, 2023 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a successful Jaguars season, more fans are seeking out tickets.

With those rushing to get tickets, season ticket holders said they noticed a sharp increase in their season ticket prices.

Let us know: Did you notice your prices increased when you renewed your season tickets? If so, how much of a price increase did you see?

