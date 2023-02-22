Police release vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run on Avenue B

Police are looking for a Toyota Corolla similar to the one pictured that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are looking for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week on Avenue B.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian died after being struck twice by cars Feb. 15 near the intersection of West 45th Street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two pedestrians — both men — were in the road when they were struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said one victim was knocked into a southbound lane and that person was hit by a car traveling south. That man died from his injuries, and that driver stayed at the scene.

The other pedestrian, police said, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police released a description Wednesday of the initial vehicle that hit the two pedestrians. They said it is believed to be a 2019-2023 black Toyota Corolla (similar to the stock photo above). The vehicle should have right front quarter panel damage and a missing driver’s side mirror.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the location of this vehicle, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.