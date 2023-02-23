JSO arrests 21-year-old suspect in January murder, still looking for more suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Allan Bass in connection with a Jan. 19 murder that happened on Emerson Street.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent found to have committed a felony act.

On that Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Emerson Street in reference to a person shot.

When officers got to the scene, they located two victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene, and the second was transported by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Based on a review of the available evidence, JSO learned that multiple suspects were involved in the shooting.

After many interviews with witnesses, one of the suspects responsible for this incident was identified as Bass.

The warrant was served at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility where the suspect was already in jail on unrelated charges.

This investigation remains active as detectives continue their efforts to identify the other suspects involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.