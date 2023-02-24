JSO: Pedestrian killed while sitting in middle of Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s is dead after being hit by a car while sitting in the middle of Atlantic Boulevard Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said he appeared to be impaired.

A couple of vehicles swerved around the victim and continued eastbound on Atlantic Boulevard, JSO heard from a witness.

The third vehicle hit the victim and left the scene, JSO said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This marks the 29th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, JSO said.