JSO sergeant retiring, passing beloved bloodhound to new K9 handler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charlie Byrd started training bloodhound Patriot when he was only 8 weeks old.

The dog has been living with him and the two worked together to get Patriot certified as a tracker and trailing K9.

“That was a challenge,” Byrd said. “A lot of hard work. He was certified when he was 6 months old. It’s just born in him. It’s what they do.”

The two have gone on seven missions together to find missing and endangered people in the community.

“He’s tracked three people to the bus stop where they’ve gotten on the bus and driven off,” Byrd said. “Tracked one person several miles down San Pablo onto JTB where he hitched a ride.”

Byrd is used to being with Patriot every second of every day.

“Typically, sergeants don’t have dogs because we have a lot of other things we do, but I’ve always wanted a dog,” Byrd said. “He’s been great, a little spoiled. It’s my fault.”

Now Byrd’s spoiled, furry companion will be getting a new handler because Byrd is retiring.

But Byrd couldn’t hand Patriot off without vetting his replacement. He chose Anthony Yannuzzi from a group of five applicants.

“He’ll be great. Anthony will take him to another level,” Byrd said.

Yannuzzi had to complete extensive training and said he is honored to have been chosen.

“(I’m) super happy. I’ve wanted to do this for a while. Very fortunate. It’s a hard position to get. A lot of people want this position,” Yannuzzi said.

The two have already trained together for five months.

“He’s a great dog, laid back but as soon as you tell him to work, he’s like a train. He goes crazy,” Yannuzzi said.

I wanted to get a better idea of Patriot’s work, so Byrd and Yannuzzi had Patriot track me.

I dropped my jacket so he could catch my scent, and Patriot followed my footsteps and smell -- all the way to me.

Byrd said it’s been difficult having to pass his best friend and partner off to a new handler.

“It’s not very easy seeing your partner looking back at you when you get in the car and drive off,” Byrd said.

But Byrd still gets visits. Yannuzzi has made a deal with him that Byrd can see Patriot once every other week.