Motorcyclist, 89, killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard at the intersection of County Road 352 in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, identified as an 89-year-old man, of Keystone Heights, was traveling west on 352 while an SUV that was traveling north on Blanding was approaching the intersection. FHP said that after coming to a stop, the motorcycle pulled into the path of the SUV.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV collided with the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as a 31-year-old woman, also of Keystone Heights, was hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.