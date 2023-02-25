Motorcyclist killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard, FHP says

A motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report states that an SUV was traveling north on Blanding in the westbound turn lane to 118th Street. The motorcyclist, troopers determined, was traveling south on Blanding and approaching 118th Street.

The driver of the SUV attempted to turn left on 118th Street, “but failed to observe” the motorcyclist “approaching at a high rate of speed,” FHP wrote in the report. Investigators said the motorcyclist collided with the SUV.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 28-year-old Jacksonville man, who died of his injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old woman, of Jacksonville, was said to have serious injuries in the crash. Her passenger, identified as a 14-year-old girl, was not injured, troopers said.