Acosta Bridge lights up black and yellow to honor Florida tow truck driver who was killed while working

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Acosta Bridge will be lit up in black and yellow and have a parade of tow trucks drive across it on Sunday night.

It’s all to honor a tow truck driver, Austin Gayne, who died after being struck while working.

Organizers of the parade said they are doing this to raise awareness of a law that was designed to save his life.

The law they are raising awareness for is the “Move Over law.”

They said if someone would have moved over or slowed down when driving by Gayne, he would still be alive today.

Dozens of tow truck drivers gathered in a Jacksonville parking lot Sunday afternoon preparing to drive across the Acosta Bridge.

They all showed up to support and raise awareness for Gayne and others who died like him.

Gayne died in 2021 at 24 after being involved in a crash.

The father of two along with a mechanic was in the process of towing a dump truck when a car crashed into them in Orlando.

Gayne spent several weeks in the hospital before dying.

Organizers of the event said they’re doing this ride to get drivers to move over a lane for stopped vehicles with displayed flashing lights.

Or to slow down to 20 mph because it’s the law.

They say doing those things would help save more lives.