SKY4 LIVE: JFRD extinguishes fire at JEA plant on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Click photo above for live aerials from Sky4.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed to extinguish a fire Monday afternoon at a JEA plant on the Northside.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson confirmed the fire reached two-alarm strength, which means the fire required additional assistance. JEA told News4JAX that the fire was confined to the conveyor belt outside the main plant and that it had not affected generation capacity.

“There are no reports of injury or further incidents at this time and the situation appears to be under control,” JEA said in a statement. “All appropriate regulatory and environmental agencies have been notified and JEA is assessing the fire’s impact on current NGS operations.”

JFRD told News4JAX that the fire was said to be contained for the most part, but units were still monitoring hot spots.