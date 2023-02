JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car when trying to cross Arlington Expressway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:30 p.m., a car was traveling east on Arlington Expressway near Seabrook Cove Road when the pedestrian crossed the lanes and walked into the path of the oncoming car, FHP said.

The car collided with the pedestrian.

All lanes were blocked after the crash and traffic was diverted.

FHP is working to identify the pedestrian.