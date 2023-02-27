St. Johns County School District announces changes to start, dismissal times for some K-8 academies

The St. Johns County School District on Monday announced that school start and dismissal times will change next school year for some K-8 academies.

For the 2023-24 school year, the district said, Freedom Crossing Academy — whose school hours for the 2022-23 school year are 8:25 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. — will go on to the same schedule as Pine Island Academy — whose school hours are 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.

In addition, the district said, Liberty Pines Academy — whose school hours are currently 8:25 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. — will go on the same schedule as Palm Valley Academy and Valley Ridge Academy — whose school hours are 8:40 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The district said start and dismissal times will not change for elementary, middle or high schools. All schools are released one hour early on Wednesdays.

To view start and dismissal times for all St. Johns County schools, visit the district’s website.