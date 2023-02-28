Clay County man wins $1M prize playing scratch-off lottery game

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old man just turned $50 into a $1 million prize when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

The man claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Florida Lottery’s Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

He purchased his winning ticket from Lee’s Discount Beverage, located at 7387 State Road 21 North in Keystone Heights.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.