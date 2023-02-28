JEA rates to increase more than originally estimated

JEA bills could be going up again, but it might be a more modest increase than expected.

The increase may be offset by a reduction on another part of your bill.

Essentially, the average “residential customer’s base rate”, that’s the price customers pay for billing or customer service, is expected to nearly triple, going from $5.50 a month to $15.00 a month.

However, JEA plans to decrease the amount it charges for energy costs, which means the average bill will likely only see a net increase of about $4.00.

The ‘fuel’ charge is what customers pay for natural gas and coal, and that is a price that has skyrocketed in the last year.

JEA expects that price to drop by this spring.

According to the utility, that could make bills go down even further, but that cost is in a constant fluctuation, and it could go back up again in the future.

JEA’s CEO said during last month’s board meeting that fuel costs are expected to drop between now and April but said there will be other price increases and changes needed over the next several years.