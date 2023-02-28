JSO in search of missing 10-year-old on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 10-year-old Ryann Terry who went missing on the city’s Westside.

Terry walked away from his home near the intersection of Manotak Avenue and Lane Avenue around 7:00 p.m. after an argument with his mother, JSO said.

He is 5′0″ tall and 100 pounds, and it’s unknown what he is wearing, according to police.

If you see Terry or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.