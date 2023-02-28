73º

Local News

JSO in search of missing 10-year-old on Westside

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Missing kid, JSO, Community
Missing 10-year-old, Ryann Terry (JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 10-year-old Ryann Terry who went missing on the city’s Westside.

Terry walked away from his home near the intersection of Manotak Avenue and Lane Avenue around 7:00 p.m. after an argument with his mother, JSO said.

He is 5′0″ tall and 100 pounds, and it’s unknown what he is wearing, according to police.

If you see Terry or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter