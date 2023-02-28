Pursuit leads to crashes involving 3 Glynn County deputies

Three deputies with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized for treatment of injuries Monday in the pursuit of an erratic driver, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a white pickup was reportedly traveling at speeds over 100 mph, running red lights and running vehicles off the road in heavily congested afternoon traffic. The Glynn County Police Department pursued the vehicle before the chase was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver continued running red lights at over 100 mph, driving at excessive speeds through neighborhoods and hitting three sheriff’s deputies’ cars.

Sheriff E. Neal Jump, investigators said, performed a PIT maneuver, slowing the white truck down and ramming the truck into a median, bringing it to a halt.

The driver was arrested and charges were pending.