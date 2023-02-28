Superstar rapper Lil Baby, local rapper Nardo Wick shoot music video on top of Jacksonville corner store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville neighborhood turned into the set of a music video on Monday when superstar Atlanta rapper Lil Baby and Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick took over a corner store in Arlington.

Hundreds of people showed up to watch the duo shoot the music video for “Hot Boy,” an unreleased song by Nardo Wick featuring the Grammy award-winning Lil Baby, one of the most popular hip-hop artists in the game right now. The song features a sample from producer Mannie Fresh, a longtime hitmaker for the Hot Boys, a New Orleans-based supergroup from the early 2000s that featured Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G. and Turk.

Photos and videos from the shoot from excited fans flooded social media on Monday night. They showed Nardo Wick and Lil Baby performing in the parking lot and on the roof of the Buy Rite Food Store on Justina Road.

Nardo Wick and Lil Baby shooting the video to their unreleased collab “Hot Boy” in Jacksonville. 🎥: @ChampThaGreat pic.twitter.com/es6PsEzCcs — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) February 28, 2023

Lil Baby, Nardo Wick and SCY Jimm shooting a new music video📸 pic.twitter.com/O0mHVXXskZ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 27, 2023

Nardo Wick x Lil Baby Video shoot in Jacksonville Florida 📷 by me pic.twitter.com/nK4BaCkkqa — future filmaker (@dvd800008) February 28, 2023

It’s not the first time the up-and-coming Nardo Wick, 21, and Lil Baby have worked together.

The pair collaborated with rapper Future on “Me or Sum” in 2021 and again on “Pop Out” last year.

Horace Walls, known professionally as Nardo Wick, broke out with the hit “Who Want Smoke?” in 2021 and is signed to RCA Records.